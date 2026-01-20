BBC Faces Social Media Controversy as ‘Apprentice’ Contestant’s Past Tweets Resurface

The BBC is under pressure ahead of the January 29, 2026, launch of the 20th season of “The Apprentice” after offensive social media posts from one contestant’s past have surfaced, sparking debates over the show’s vetting process.

Levi Hodgetts-Hague, a Doncaster-based entrepreneur, is facing scrutiny following the resurfacing of tweets he posted over a decade ago, which included derogatory comments about women and Muslims. Although these posts have been deleted, screenshots were published by The Sun on Sunday, drawing attention to the comments just days before the season’s premiere.

Hodgetts-Hague has since apologized for his past actions. “I take full accountability for the publishing of those posts,” he said in a statement. “They are not a reflection of the values I uphold today.” He further explained that his time in the Royal Air Force, which he joined shortly after the tweets were posted, helped shape his personal growth, though he acknowledged the harmful nature of the content at the time.

The BBC quickly responded upon learning about the controversy on January 16, 2026, requesting a full review of the show’s social media vetting process. Producer Naked, owned by Fremantle, admitted that the tweets had not been flagged during its third-party vetting process. The production company has pledged to review its procedures in light of the incident.

Controversy Mirrors Past Scandals

This situation is not the first time “The Apprentice” has dealt with similar issues. In 2024, the BBC removed footage of contestant Dr. Asif Munaf from the companion show “You’re Fired” after antisemitic and racist social media posts were uncovered. Munaf was later struck off the UK medical register following a tribunal ruling. The rapid actions taken in Munaf’s case set a precedent that has influenced how the BBC is responding to the Hodgetts-Hague situation.

Despite the ongoing controversy, the pre-recorded episodes of “The Apprentice” featuring Hodgetts-Hague will air as planned. The real question remains whether he will appear on “Unfinished Business,” the spin-off series that airs after contestants are eliminated. As of January 19, 2026, that decision has yet to be made.

The situation underscores the increasing scrutiny placed on reality shows to properly vet contestants’ past behavior, particularly in the era of social media, where past actions can come back to haunt individuals years later. This issue has become a growing concern in the entertainment industry, with public backlash often swift and severe when problematic content is unearthed.

Meanwhile, the new season of “The Apprentice” promises to showcase a diverse group of 20 candidates, each vying for Lord Alan Sugar’s £250,000 investment. Among the notable contestants is Nikki Jetha, a mortgage broker whose rapid rise in the industry has made her one of the top mortgage advisers in the UK. Jetha is determined to streamline the mortgage process, making it more accessible for her clients.

While the drama surrounding Hodgetts-Hague has added an unexpected layer of tension, the season will also feature high-stakes business challenges. According to The Independent, tasks will include creating a children’s book, selling products live on television, and organizing a corporate event in Egypt. Lord Sugar, alongside his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, will once again guide the candidates through a series of intense, business-themed tasks.

As the season unfolds, the handling of the Hodgetts-Hague situation will likely become a case study for how reality television producers address past controversies in the digital age. The decisions made in the coming days will not only shape the future of this season but could also set a new standard for how contestants’ past actions are scrutinized in the age of social media.