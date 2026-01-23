BBC Demands Stronger Vetting After Apprentice Candidate’s Offensive Posts Surface

The BBC has called for stricter social media vetting procedures after a candidate from the latest series of The Apprentice was found to have posted racist and sexist remarks online. Levi Hodgetts-Hague, who is set to appear on the popular business competition show hosted by Lord Sugar, issued a public apology following the revelation of his past comments.

The 33-year-old from South Yorkshire had shared derogatory posts on social media that included racist slurs aimed at Muslims and offensive language toward women. These posts, some dating back as far as 2012 and 2013, were uncovered by The Sun on Sunday. In one of the posts, Hodgetts-Hague referred to Muslims as “dirty” and expressed disdain over the extradition of radical cleric Abu Hamza, while another post mocked Islam by questioning its claim to peace. The posts also included derogatory comments about women from Doncaster, calling them “skets” and “dogs.”

In a statement issued to The Sun, Hodgetts-Hague apologized for his actions, saying he was “ashamed and embarrassed” by the posts and took full responsibility for publishing them. “They are not a reflection of the values I uphold today,” he added, emphasizing that the comments were made more than a decade ago. “I would like to apologise for my actions, as well as to the production team for failing to bring this account to their attention,” he said.

Production Company Under Scrutiny

The BBC spokesperson stated that the broadcaster was “completely unaware” of the offensive content and took the matter seriously. “We have asked the independent production company for further assurances on their social media checks,” the spokesperson said. “The views presented are totally unacceptable, and we are taking this extremely seriously.” The production company, Naked, which is responsible for the show, admitted that its background checks had failed to flag the posts, and they have pledged to review the vetting process moving forward.

The incident has raised questions about the adequacy of social media screening for candidates on reality shows, with some calling for a more thorough examination to prevent similar controversies in the future. Hodgetts-Hague’s posts also included support for far-right figures, including Tommy Robinson, and have sparked concerns among fellow contestants, with one of them reportedly being Muslim.

The Apprentice is set to return on January 29, 2026, with 20 candidates competing for the chance to win £250,000 and a business partnership with Lord Alan Sugar. The revelation of Hodgetts-Hague’s posts comes as the show continues to champion diversity and inclusion, with the production company emphasizing its commitment to promoting these values throughout its 20 series.