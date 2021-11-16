Baz Luhrmann Teases Elvis Presley Biopic, Announces Release Date [Watch].

On Monday, director Baz Luhrmann shared a teaser for the highly awaited film “Elvis,” which is based on the life of the great singer Elvis Presley.

The 21-second teaser began with a shot of Presley’s actor Austin Butler standing alone. Butler might be seen approaching the stage from behind in the next shot. The preview included a few additional photos of Butler walking backstage.

The new release date was disclosed at the end of the teaser: June 24, 2022. The film was originally set to be released on November 5th.

The film was initially postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was contracted by Tom Hanks (who plays the singer’s famous manager, Colonel Tom Parker in the film) in March 2020.

The 59-year-old director captioned the teaser, “Elvis Monday.” “Made a little something to let you wonderful folks know on June 24, 2022, we’re taking care of business,” Luhrmann wrote.

Fans praised the teaser in the comments section.

“One of the fans wrote,” one of the fans said “It’s happening, oh my god. “Everyone keep calm,” one fan said, while another added, “Hot damn, this looks pretty nice!”” A reader pointed out that the man in the teaser was Hanks’ character, who was wondering, “Is Colonel Parker, who appears to be approaching Elvis in the shadows, approaching Elvis? What a state of mind! I’m looking forward to it!” In addition to Butler and Hanks, the film will feature Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and Yola Quartey as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the singer’s wife.

The film was first announced in 2014, but nothing has happened since then. Hanks was cast as Parker’s role in March 2019, and British screenwriter Kelly Marcel was replaced by Sam Bromell and Craig Pearce.

Butler was cast in the lead role in July 2019, after Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Harry Styles all auditioned.

Luhrmann has previously directed “The Great Gatsby,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, and Elizabeth Debicki, in addition to the upcoming biopic.

Butler, on the other hand, is now filming “Masters of the Air,” a miniseries that will be released next year.