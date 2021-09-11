Bars and restaurants in Liverpool that have recently opened and are well worth visiting.

Over the last year, a slew of new venues have opened across Liverpool.

Despite the challenges faced by the hospitality industry as a result of the pandemic, new restaurants and bars have continued to develop across the city.

Liverpool’s new locations include everything from exquisite dining to having a pint after work.

Lunya, a restaurant in Liverpool’s city centre, has been rated one of the best in the North.

New additions have developed in the city center, as well as Lark Lane and the historic Albert Dock, bringing the total number of venues in these regions to an already outstanding number.

To celebrate Liverpool’s new hospitality establishments, we’ve compiled a list of the best ten restaurants and pubs that have opened in the last year and are undoubtedly worth a visit.

Instagram account of Mani Italian

Restaurant and bar serving Italian cuisine Mani was only open for a few weeks at the end of July, but it soon became a hit. Mani is in good company with the lane’s diverse assortment of bars, pubs, and eateries as neighbors, located on Liverpool’s much-loved Lark Lane.

The Italian eatery focuses on small plates, with a menu that includes seafood, hand-stretched pizza, and vegan options. Authentic Italian pasta, salads, and a wide range of ‘bites,’ such as bruschetta, scallops, and spaghetti, are on the menu.

Mani’s beverages menu is equally remarkable, featuring a wide selection of beers, spirits, and specially designed house cocktails. Legs Wine offers natural, organic wines, which are a fantastic match with Mani’s eating menu.

More information can be found here.

L17 8UP, 91 Lark Lane

Box Yard is a term used to describe a

Box Yard, which is located just outside of the city center, essentially has everything. Pop-up bars, street food vendors, and live music are all part of the shipping container scene.

Fresh pizza is available in pop-up bars, along with jugs of beer and drink specials. The location has a roof patio as well as covered and open seating, making it ideal for a day out.

Box Yard has it everything, whether you want to have a pint while watching the game or see a Queen tribute show.

Click here for additional details.

L3 7DW, 154-158 Great Howard Street

Instagram: The One O’Clock Gun

One of the newest locations in Albert Dock. “The summary has come to an end.”