Barcelona’s desperate quest to replace Philippe Coutinho demonstrates Liverpool’s point.

The home side was urgently looking for an equaliser as time was ticking away.

What could their boss possibly do? His bench options were limited, to say the least, due to the club’s poor transfer record in recent years.

He had no choice except to put on a centre-back and position him up front, hoping that his presence would distract the opposing defenders. Anything was possible, including getting his head on a ball and kicking it into the box.

As it turned out, another player scored and saved a point. The squad finished ninth in the table, but at least they escaped defeat in front of their own fans.

This is a description of Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Arsenal in January 2016, but it also applies to Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Granada on Monday evening at Camp Nou.

Philippe Coutinho, a former Liverpool player, makes his long-awaited debut for Barcelona.

It’s difficult to fathom what Klopp had to work with in his early days at the club, given the wealth the Reds can now employ up front.

When the aforementioned encounter took place, the German was only three months into his Liverpool stay, and his team finished it with a front three of Jordon Ibe, Roberto Firmino, and defender Steven Caulker, who was on loan from Queens Park Rangers and making his Liverpool debut.

But who else could Klopp look to for help? Brad Smith and Joao Carlos Teixeira, two young players, or Lucas Leiva, a defensive midfielder, were his other bench choices that night.

Caulker was perhaps the best bet at the time, and he made more late appearances in games against Manchester United and Norwich City (playing a part in the penalty box pinball that led to Adam Lallana’s winner in the latter game).

If Philippe Coutinho hadn’t been out injured with a hamstring problem at the time, Liverpool might not have needed to rely on their loanee centre-back for attacking inspiration in those games.

