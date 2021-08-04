Barack Obama’s Birthday: Inspiring Quotes to Honor the Former President

Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States and the country’s first African-American, turns 60 on Wednesday. The former President of the United States was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on August 4, 1961.

The Wall Street Journal claimed that Obama plans to celebrate his birthday with hundreds of guests at his Martha’s Vineyard vacation home this weekend. During the COVID-19, the family gathering will reportedly take place outside and will adhere to all local, state, and federal health procedures.

Obama’s first name, Barack, is Swahili for “blessed,” and it was also his father’s name.

During Obama’s presidency, he has achieved a number of accomplishments, including the assassination of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden. The 9/11 attacks were carried out by Osama bin Laden.

From Brainy Quote, here are a few of his motivational quotes: