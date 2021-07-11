Barack Obama Debuts Summer Playlist for 2021, Featuring Rihanna, Drake, Jay-Z, Migos, and More

Barack Obama has made releasing his summer playlist a yearly event, and this year is no exception.

On Saturday, the former president shared his 2021 playlist on Twitter, which includes a varied range of performers and music.

“There’s a lot to celebrate this summer with so many people getting together with family and friends,” he tweeted. “Here’s a playlist of music I’ve been listening to recently—a it’s mix of old and new, well-known artists and up-and-comers, and everything in between.”

Louis Armstrong’s “A Kiss to Build a Dream On,” Bob Marley’s “Exodus,” Migos’ “Straightenin,” Joni Mitchell’s “Coyote,” The Rolling Stones’ “Tumbling Dice,” and Drake and Lil Baby’s “Wants and Needs” were among Obama’s choices for this year.

Obama’s playlist this year included Bob Dylan’s “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” Stevie Wonder’s “If You Really Love Me,” and Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings,” as well as Brandi Carlile’s “Speak Your Mind” from his and wife Michelle Obama’s Netflix series “We the People.”

The former president has long been a lover of Jay-music, Z’s so it’s no surprise that his song “Allure” appears on the list. With “Desperado,” Rihanna made the list for the second year in a row.

Nezi, Masked Wolf, and Brother Sundance were among the lesser-known acts on Obama’s list.

Below is Obama’s whole summer playlist for 2021.

The internet reacted to Obama’s message in a variety of ways. Some people praised his choice, while others offered their own suggestions for tunes to listen to this summer.

“I adore you, Barack Obama. But I don’t think you listen to Astronauts in the Ocean for a second,” one person wrote.

“On Simply Red, you made an excellent choice…

That voice!” says the artist, who is neither a household name nor a newcomer. additional person added to the conversation.

“With all due respect, Mr. President, how can you have a Summer Playlist without the Isley Brothers’ version of ‘Summer Breeze’? What about Earth Wind and Fire or Grover Washington, Jr.?” a third user inquired

Obama also disclosed his summer reading selection for the year in another post. Among the titles on his list for 2021 are David Diop’s “At Night All Blood is Black,” Te-Ping Chen’s “Land of Big Numbers,” Patrick Radden Keefe’s “Empire of Pain,” and Katie Kitamura’s “Intimacies.”