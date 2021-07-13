‘Balotelli Would Disagree,’ says Twitter as Italy fans dedicate their Euro 2020 victory to Meghan Markle.

The victory of Italy in the Euro 2020 Final prompted a Twitter dispute as some Italians dedicated the team’s achievement to Meghan Markle.

Italy defeated England in their final match at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. Following the match, some Italian football supporters were pictured holding a flag that read “Meghan one of us.” Many interpreted it to mean that they were dedicating their triumph to the Duchess of Sussex, who had brought racist claims against the British royal family to light.

“I admire the Italians’ dedication to Meghan Markle in their victory. It sends a message to Englishmen that their racist [sic]behavior is no longer tolerated, even by their neighbors,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user added, “Meghan in the color of Italy leaving the UK for good and now Italy winning the euro in London what a time #Euro2020Final.”

“Italy won the European Championship AND Meghan Markle? “England is in awful shape,” said another.

Several internet users, on the other hand, went after the Italian supporters, reminding them of how they handled Italian soccer player Mario Balotelli. According to some, the Italians were only interested about Markle because they wanted to annoy the English.

One person wrote, “Mario Balotelli would disagree.”

A second user wrote, “This would be nicer if Italian supporters weren’t doing the same s–t to Mario Balotelli when they were tossing bananas at him.”

“Shallow. Racism is rampant in Italy, particularly in football. They weren’t protesting racism; they were attempting to annoy English people who believe we despise her, according to a third user.

Balotelli, who was born in Italy to Ghanaian parents, was subjected to a lot of harassment growing up. According to CNN, the Brescia striker threatened to quit the field after Verona fans chanted monkey chants at him during his team’s 2-1 away loss in Serie A in 2019.

Before the European Under-21 Championship in June 2009, Balotelli was also hit with bananas in a Rome bar. He believes it was fortunate that the cops arrived fast because he does not tolerate bigotry and would have annihilated his assailants. Balotelli stated he would not allow the same act again just days before the Euro 2012 Final in Poland and Ukraine.

“I will not tolerate racism in any form. This is inexcusable. If someone throws a banana at me in the street, I’m going to jail because I’m going to kill them,” he said, according to The Guardian.

Balotelli claimed two years ago that racism in Italy was worse than in any other country. Brief News from Washington Newsday.