A Premier League footballer’s bail has been increased after he was detained on suspicion of child sex offenses.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has confirmed to The Washington Newsday today that the 31-year-bail old’s has been extended until January 16, next year.

When he was arrested on July 16, the top flight player’s bail was set for a month, but it was later extended until October 16 as the police investigation continued.

However, when more inquiries are made, it has now been verified that those terms have been extended once more.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said in a statement at the time of the arrest: “Officers detained a 31-year-old man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences.”

“He is being held on police bail pending further investigation.”