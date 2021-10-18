Backstage at ‘SNL,’ Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get cozy [photos].

Backstage at “Saturday Night Live,” Kourtney Kardashian revealed some intimate moments with musician Travis Barker before the latter’s performance with Young Thug.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old reality TV actress shared backstage photographs of herself with the 45-year-old singer on Instagram.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was spotted carrying drum sticks and laughing in the first snap. Barker, who was sitting on the couch next to her, was laughing as well.

Kardashian wore a black shirt with an animal design and sparkly trousers. Barker sat on the couch, shirtless and dressed in black jeans. A red beanie cap completed the musician’s ensemble.

In another photo, Barker is seen embracing Kardashian while she leans in close to him, holding a drum stick between his teeth. The duo can be seen making out on the couch in the following photographs.

Kardashian captioned the photographs, “Live from New York.”

“You’re the best drummer I know,” Barker said.

Many celebrities and fans reacted in the comments area.

Isabela Rangel, a Brazilian model, just used a fire emoji. “INSANELY DOPE,” tweeted actress Veronique Vicari Barnes, while actress Malika Haqq called the couple “the sweetest.” “Love the way you stare at each other,” one fan remarked. On Instagram, Barker posted a video of his “SNL” performance. He wrote, “One of those evenings.”

He also posted a series of pictures of Thug.

One week after her sister, Kim, made her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live,” the reality TV star paid a visit to the “Saturday Night Live” studio and performed a spoof titled “The People’s Kourt.”

On October 10, the piece was posted on “Saturday Night Live’s” official Twitter account.

In June, Barker appeared in the music video “Powfu.” “He’s All That,” a romantic comedy film starring Kardashian, was released on August 25.