Backlash hurts Ben Affleck after Jennifer Garner’s ‘It’s The Exact Opposite’ remark.

Following widespread criticism of his remarks regarding his marriage to Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck broke his quiet.

The 49-year-old “Batman” star went on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night and addressed statements he made on “The Howard Stern Show.” In the interview, he discussed his previous marriage and divorce, as well as the fact that if he continued married to Garner, he would “probably still be drinking,” which raised some questions.

Affleck defended himself by claiming that his statements were taken out of context and blaming “clickbait” for repeating quotes verbatim. He emphasized that it was a “in-depth, two-hour interview,” which he praised. He was also considering conducting “more honest, probing, self-evaluative” interviews similar to it. As a result, he was taken aback when he saw the criticism on Twitter, according to Page Six. Even Garner and Affleck’s friends reacted to the reports by criticizing him.

During the conversation, Affleck made a point of emphasizing how much he and Garner respect and care for one another. He also stated how they put their children first, yet the stories that reached the news were quite different.

“[They] had actually taken a two-hour chat and made it appear as if I had said the exact reverse of what I had said,” Affleck added.

“It made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, ignorant, nasty guy,” Affleck remarked of the reports. “That isn’t correct. I don’t believe that; it contradicts who I am and what I believe, and I would never want my children to say anything negative about their mother.” Affleck added, “It hurts my feelings, man,” and called the attacks “inappropriate.” Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, are Garner and Affleck’s children.

During his interview with Howard Stern, Affleck discussed his drinking problems while still dating Garner. During the difficult moments of their marriage, he admitted that his drinking problems grew.

“I’m very sure I’d still be drinking.” It’s one of the reasons he began drinking: “I was stuck,” he explained. “I couldn’t leave because of my children, but I wasn’t happy.” ‘What should I do?’ I drank a bottle of scotch and pretended to fall asleep on the couch, which was not the case. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.