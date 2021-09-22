Bacardi and Juici Jerk have collaborated on a wonderful BBQ.

Juici Jerk has teamed up with Bacardi to create a fantastic package that includes everything you’ll need to enjoy some delectable food and mix a few cocktails.

Juici Jerk is a brand I’ve tasted before and was really delighted with; they distribute once a week (on Fridays) across the country, so everyone can enjoy what they have to offer.

If you want to try out the BBQ kit, act quickly and order here; orders must be received by 6 p.m. today.

Although the kit serves two people, it does include a complete 70cl bottle of Bacardi as well as all the components you’ll need to prepare some delicious cocktails (as well as two excusive Bacardi glasses).

:

Jerk Chicken wings are included, and I thought they were fantastic.

The marinade has just the appropriate amount of flavor without being overbearing.

There are also jerk chicken tacos and small patties (vegetable and beef) for protein, which I was happy to see because I adore nice Caribbean-style patties.

Rice and peas (not green peas, as some famous chefs have tried to utilize in the past), slaw, plantain, corn ribs, and sweet pepper chimichurri are among the sides available.

I’m always hesitant to see these dishes duplicated on a large scale because I was taught how to prepare them at home by my own Caribbean family.

Juici Jerk, on the other hand, never disappoints with their food, which I found to be pretty tasty.

It’s always good to be able to eat peas and rice right away instead of having to wait hours over the stove.

There’s also an unique Bacardi Spiced Rum & Honey sauce, as well as Jerk BBQ sauce and mayo.

The £55 meal package also includes everything you’ll need to prepare a cocktail (or 14, who’s counting?)

Glasses are always a pleasant surprise, and the spiced Bacardi has a classic flavor that fits in with any home bar.

You can order the meal package here (but hurry, it’s only till 6 p.m.!).