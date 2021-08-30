Baby narrowly survived a gas blast that obliterated entire neighborhoods.

A 12-day-old baby was miraculously saved from a gas explosion that destroyed nearly an entire row of homes.

On Thursday, August 29, 1985, residents of Grinshills Close were awoken by a rumbling sound at around 4 a.m.

After the massive explosion, the majority of the street was demolished, and one woman was flung onto the roof.

As firemen tried to rescue occupants trapped beneath the wreckage and furnishings after the gas explosion, a number of residents were left stranded beneath the rubble and furnishings.

Thankfully, no one was killed in the terrible occurrence, but the blast ripped a 12-day-old infant from his mother.

Susan, 22, had been trapped beneath a mountain of rubble for about an hour after the blast and had been unable to contact her son Jason Karmellhi.

Steve Allwood, a firefighter, somehow managed to lift infant Jason out of the house with no injuries.

Susan Karmelli, Jason’s mother, told about the moment she feared her tiny baby had died in a front page story from The Washington Newsday on August 29, 1985.

“I was feeding the baby about 3.45 a.m. when I heard a tremendous bang from next door,” she added. Then the ceiling fell in on top of me, and the walls began to crumble.

“My legs were stuck behind the iron bedstead, and I couldn’t reach the infant even though I was barely a yard away at the time.”

In the blast that entirely destroyed three houses in Grinshills Close, four other people escaped with minor injuries, including a pregnant mother and a seven-year-old daughter.

The explosion sent shockwaves more than a mile distant, shattering windows and ripping roof tiles from hundreds of nearby structures.

After the alarm was raised at 4 a.m., some 50 firefighters rushed to the scene and joined neighbors in a desperate hunt for survivors among the ruins.

Rescuers risked their lives by digging with their bare hands to where they could hear Jason whimpering as the gas was still flowing.

“It was,” said station officer Dave Fanning of the High Park Street fire station.

