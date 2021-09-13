Avril Lavigne Returns To The MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet [Videos].

Avril Lavigne made a triumphant return on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday. The 36-year-old singer flaunted her abs in a bright dress. Mod Sun, her lover and a musician, accompanied her to the occasion.

The Canadian pop-rock singer reintroduced the crowd to her famous punk aesthetic by donning a pink plaid suit from Area’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection, which she last wore on a red carpet during the pre-Grammys gala in Beverly Hills in January 2020.

The costume was trimmed to reveal the singer’s abs as well as her Cristahlea bra top. According to Vogue, she accessorized her ensemble with a bejeweled Jimmy Choo pouch bag.

The lover of the “SK8er Boi” singer matched her punk style, but with a twist. He was dressed in a patchwork outfit with bright green hair and heavy sunglasses.

While the crowd roared, the couple also kissed in front of the flashing cameras.

Along with Ashanti, Billie Eilish, Ciara, Lance Bass, and Ja Rule, Lavigne was one of the evening’s presenters.

With the release of the song “Head Above Water” in 2018, the singer ended her five-year layoff.

She opened out about her fight with Lyme illness, which had kept her out of the spotlight for a long time, in a poignant plea to her supporters.

According to Page Six, the singer wrote, “It’s been five years since I published my last album.”

“I’ve spent the last few years battling Lyme illness at home. Those were the most difficult years of my life, as I struggled physically and emotionally.”

She said, “I had accepted death and could feel my body closing down.”

“It seemed as if I was drowning.” I felt as if I was going under water and needed to surface for breath. I felt like I was being dragged along by a stream in a river. I’m having trouble breathing. I’m pleading with God to help me just keep my head above water. To assist me in seeing through the storm. I became more intimate with Him. My mother took me in her arms. I wrote the first song I’m releasing to express my story in her arms.”

Lavigne celebrated the release of her duet with Mod Sun, “Flames,” in February, which was included in his album “Internet Killed the Rockstar.”

Lavigne collaborated with Willow and Travis Barker on the song “Grow” in July, which is featured on Willow’s fourth studio album, “Lately I Feel Everything.”