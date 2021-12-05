Ava White’s family has launched an appeal as strangers hurry to help the 12-year-family. old’s

In honour of Ava White, a fundraising drive has been started to help her bereaved family.

The online project was started in the aftermath of the 12-year-death, old’s according to its organizers.

The JustGiving page was set up by the same people who organized the Saturday night vigil for the Notre Dame Catholic College student, which drew hundreds of people.

After the latest tragedy, Liverpool is filled with fear, sadness, and hope as it fights knife crime.

“On Thursday, November 25th, sweet Ava was sadly stolen from us,” the fundraiser website says.

“With Ava’s family’s consent, we’re raising as much money as we can for the family during this difficult time.”

“Ava White Rest In Peace Angel,” the summary continued.

“And to Ava’s family, we love you all and wish you all the strength you need to get through this difficult time… Knives must be avoided.

“Liverpool, we are ONE!” exclaims the crowd.

So far, about £1,000 has been raised.

Ava was stabbed in Liverpool city centre on the night the Christmas lights were turned on, and she died as a result.

Flowers, balloons, and heartfelt tribute messages have been placed near the scene of the accident, where hundreds gathered in her honor last night.

Her murder has been charged against a 14-year-old kid.

Ava’s father paid homage to his daughter on Friday.

“We would want to express our gratitude to everyone for their continued support at this difficult time,” Robert Martin said.

“I appreciate each and every one of your thoughtful words and contributions.

“Ava’s family is horrified and grieved by what has transpired, and we ask that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve as a family at this time.”

The campaign’s details can be found here.