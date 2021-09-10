Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon’s “Adult Daughter,” Turns 22; Actress Pays Tribute.

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, turned 22 on Thursday, and the actress paid tribute to her on Instagram.

The 45-year-old actress marked the occasion by posting a solitary shot of her daughter smiling in front of a gleaming golden curtain.

Ava was wearing a green sleeveless top with a golden necklace around her neck in the photo. She grinned at the camera while keeping her hair open.

“Happy Birthday to my darling little girl…,” Witherspoon captioned the photo.

Please pardon me… I’m referring to my adult daughter!!!”

She went on to say, “Words can’t express how proud I am of you.” “You have developed into a remarkable woman who is deeply concerned about the world around her. I am so fortunate to have you in my life. @avaphillippe #thisis22.” I adore you, Ava!!

Celebrities expressed their desires in the comments area.

Gwyneth Paltrow, the star of “Iron Man,” liked the image and said, “What a beaut,” while comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, “Happy birthday, Ava!” I’m proud of you as well. Xx.” “Happy birthday beauty!!! ___,” commented Candace Nelson of “Sugar Rush.”

Selma Blair, who played Ava in the film “Legally Blonde,” added, “This gorgeous Ava!” Best wishes on your special day. It’s strange how I met you when you were around this age. Then there was the time when she was born. And now I’m sure I’ll run across her again as my supervisor or something. And what a lovely and sweet youngster you have. ” Best wishes and a wonderful day to you all .”

Jodie Turner-Smith, a British actress, commented in the comments section that at first glance, she assumed it was Witherspoon, before wishing Ava a happy birthday. Ava’s looks were also lauded by actress Viola Davis, who tweeted, “Awww…..a beautiful.”

The actress also tweeted a black and white photo of her daughter as a child before adding the “Adult Daughter” post. She captioned the photo, “This person turns 22 today… .”

Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have two children, Ava and Deacon, both 17 years old.

Tennessee James Toth, 8, is the actress’s second child with her current spouse, talent agent Jim Toth.

The actress’s next project is a romantic comedy called “Anything for Love or Mine,” which is now in post-production. In addition, she will appear in “Legally Blonde 3,” “Wish List,” and “Tinker Bell.”