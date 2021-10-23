Autumnal ‘dream doorway’ has’serious house envy’ among Home Bargains shoppers.

After seeing an Autumnal doorway made with Home Bargains items, customers remark they have “severe house envy.”

Instagram home decor account @sensational.seasons shared a photo of a doorway wrapped with a gorgeous Autumnal arch and decorated with flowers and pumpkins.

Home Bargains, a popular budget retailer in Liverpool, also shared the image, informing customers about one of the featured products.

“This is an autumnal DREAM doorway!” Home Bargains wrote on Instagram, re-posting the photo. Our 3 Tier Pumpkins, available in retailers for £9.99, will add some spice to your home this autumn.”

Instagram

The photo drew the attention of many of Home Bargains’ one million Instagram followers, with the post receiving over 6,000 likes.

“Another reason to visit,” Caro lm19 remarked.

“OMG this is where these pumpkins are from!” added Life with auleyandhallie. “I’d like to get some.”

Meg p96 “This will be our houses in 10 years!” I remarked, tagging a buddy. “You could do the same with your porch,” Mountaindawn added, tagging a friend.

The look was described as “gorgeous” by Home finds uk.

“Wow great,” commented nicolassavvyhome.

“Serious house envy,” Beeeventsco added.

“ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!” remarked gemswhitworthhome.