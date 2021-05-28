Author Michael Ende despised the film so much that he demanded his name be removed from the credits.

The NeverEnding Story is one of the most well-known childhood films. The film drew young viewers into a magical realm and piqued their interest. When the movie became available to stream online last year, fans were able to relive their childhood memories.

Michael Ende’s novel served as the inspiration for this film. Ende was not shy about expressing his displeasure with the adaption when it was released. The German author didn’t want his name associated with it at all.

The barriers between fact and fantasy are blurred in ‘The NeverEnding Story.’

The NeverEnding Story is a 1984 fantasy film that is based on the same-named novel. Bastian, a bashful 10-year-old child, is at the center of the story. After fleeing from some bullies, Bastian seeks refuge in a bookstore, where he reads The NeverEnding Story.

The Childlike Empress, who rules a world named Fantasia in the book, falls ill.

Meanwhile, an evil power known as The Nothing threatens the kingdom, and warrior Atreyu is tasked with finding the Empress’ cure. Bastian eventually finds himself in the fantasy world to aid in her and Fantasia’s rescue.

The NeverEnding Story was a box office hit upon its initial release, with mostly positive reviews from reviewers. The film received numerous honors and inspired two sequels. It became a pop culture classic and left an influence on a generation of kids.

The film is one of many that has caused small children cry towards the conclusion. Many people regarded Artax’s death to be a moving experience. Even if the special effects appear to be antiquated, fans will enjoy revisiting the film.

Michael Ende was a well-known actor and screenwriter.