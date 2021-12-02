Author claims that after Queen Elizabeth’s photo snub, Prince Harry felt “erased” from the Royal Family.

According to royal biographer Christopher Andersen, Queen Elizabeth II’s purported choice to remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photo from her table during the recording of her 2019 Christmas show made her grandson feel betrayed.

Every year, the monarch, who is 95, delivers a message to the Commonwealth from a Windsor Castle desk adorned with images of her loved ones. A photo of Prince Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, was included on the desk for the 2018 Christmas show, but the couple’s portrait was missing the following year.

The New York Times best-selling author recently commented on this “changing point” in Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship with the royal family in his new book “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan.”

“I believe this is a watershed moment. “In this kind of soap opera that goes on, there are all kinds of subtle messages that are sent,” Andersen told Us Weekly on Tuesday.

According to the source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to leave the United Kingdom after the 2019 broadcast. “I believe that was one among the factors that pushed them to publish the declaration that they were stepping aside from royal [life]to pursue a] full-time real life,” Andersen added.

The Queen was asked which images she wanted in the shot next to her before recording her speech that year, according to the 72-year-old journalist. “We won’t need that one,” the monarch allegedly responded, referring to a photo of Prince Harry, Markle, and their 8-month-old son Archie, according to Andersen.

The photographs of the Queen’s father, King George VI, her husband, Prince Philip, heir Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla, that later appeared alongside her during the broadcast were of her father, King George VI, her husband, Prince Philip, and heir Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were also featured in a portrait.

After being a part of the institution for so many years, Andersen claimed that being forced out was “hurting” for Prince Harry to witness. According to “a friend of Harry’s,” the duke believed he was “being eliminated in a sense from the family,” according to the author. According to Andersen, while the relocation may not seem noteworthy to others, it appeared to be the final straw for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

