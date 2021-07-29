August 2021’s Free PS Plus Games Have Been Revealed

The August PlayStation Plus free game lineup has been unveiled, and it has received mixed reviews from PS fans due to the weak game selection compared to previous months.

“Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville,” “Tennis World Tour 2,” and “Hunter’s Arena: Legends” are the free PS Plus games for August. For PS4 customers, all games are available, while the latter is available for both PS4 and PS5.

While August’s list isn’t quite as impressive as previous months’, each game is still worth checking out for the sheer amount of pleasure it can give. Let’s take a closer look at each one.

“Hunter’s Arena: Legends” is a video game.

“Hunter’s Arena” is a 30-player melee-focused PvE and PvP combat royale game inspired by ancient Asian mythology and culture.

Players can choose from a huge number of hunters, each with their own specializations, providing a diverse range of playstyles. The melee mechanic in the game focuses on positioning foes for devastating aerial combos and executing crucial counter-attacks that can swing the tide of a combat.

The PC version of “Hunter’s Arena” had technical troubles and a low total player count, but now since it’s free for PS Plus subscribers, the game has a higher chance of success on consoles. Despite its flaws, the fundamental gameplay of “Hunter’s Arena” is really enjoyable.

“Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville” is a game that pits plants against zombies.

The “Plants vs. Zombies” series has evolved significantly from its humble origins as a tower defense game, and “Battle For Neighborville” takes the series even farther as an over-the-top hero shooter.

In PvP and PvE game modes with couch co-op compatibility, the game puts two teams against each other in a bid for control of the titular Neighborville.

“Tennis World Tour 2” is a sequel to “Tennis World Tour.”

In “Tennis World Tour 2,” which combines realistic and dynamic tennis gameplay in online and local game modes, challenge opponents from all over the world or start a solo career. Create your own tennis player or choose from a list of real-life pros to take over the leaderboards one match at a time.

PS Plus customers will get access to these games until September 6th.