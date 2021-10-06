Audrina Patridge and her ex-husband Corey Bohan have reached a custody agreement four years after their divorce.

Audrina Patridge, actress of “The Hills: New Beginnings,” has won sole physical custody of their child after a custody dispute with ex-husband Corey Bohan.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 36-year-old television personality and the BMX athlete have negotiated a custody agreement for their 5-year-old daughter Kirra four years after they called it quits.

According to the new court ruling, Patridge will have sole physical custody of the child in the future. She and Bohan, on the other hand, will continue to share legal custody of Kirra.

Based on the ruling in their final custody judgment, Bohan will only get eight hours of visitation per week with his daughter, while the bulk of the time will be with Patridge, TMZ has learned from the copy of the legal documents the outlet obtained this week.

Bohan is also required to pay for his supervised visits with his child, according to the records. This is because each visit should be accompanied by a professional or someone who has won Patridge’s approval.

Bohan is also prohibited from bringing anyone with him to Kirra’s in-person visits or Facetime discussions unless Patridge has given him permission.

According to People, a paragraph of the order filed on Sept. 27 in Orange County Superior Court stated, “There are no exceptions to this rule, and it is [Bohan’s] obligation to ensure no other individual engaged in the visit whatsoever or for any period of time.”

Patridge and the 39-year-old Australian athlete will also have to collaborate to help Kirra with her schooling, health, and welfare. Bohan’s name, however, is not permitted to be posted as the girl’s emergency contact at school or daycare.

Before implementing any strategy involving Kirra, both parents must reach an agreement. If they can’t come to an agreement, Patridge has the upper hand since she has the authority to make the decision that is best for their daughter.

When contacted for comment, Patridge’s representative and Bohan’s lawyer both declined.

Patridge filed for divorce from her ex-husband in September 2017, less than a year after their Nov. 5, 2016 wedding. Despite the fact that their divorce was finalized in December 2018, their custody battle lasted for years before ending late last month.