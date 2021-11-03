Attorneys for the ‘Rust’ Armorer claim that sabotage on set caused Halyna Hutchins’ death.

During a Wednesday interview on “Today,” counsel for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of “Rust,” alleged sabotage by a disgruntled employee as a possible cause of Halyna Hutchins’ death.

Despite the lack of proof, Gutierrez-attorneys, Reed’s Jason Bowels and Robert Gorence, alleged that someone inserted a live bullet into a package of dummy ammo.

Bowles explained, “There was a box of dummy rounds labeled ‘dummy.'” “We have no way of knowing if the live round came from that box. Someone, we assume, put the live round in the box.” The assertion that many crew members walked out a day before the deadly incident that killed Hutchins, 42, when Alec Baldwin, 63, fired a weapon is the only evidence supporting the accusation. Attorneys now contend that someone desired retaliation.

Former crew members claim there were many prop gun misfires and a disregard for safety, which is why many walked off set in response to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union’s demand for a strike.

Baldwin recently tweeted a post refuting claims that the set was dangerous.

“We know there was a live round that shouldn’t have been in a box of dummy rounds,” Bowles added. “We had people who had walked out on the set because they were dissatisfied. We had a time period that day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., approximately, when the firearms were unattended, so there was an opportunity to tamper with the scene.” It’s possible that the act was inadvertent, or that the “Rust” armorer and anybody else on set should have double-checked for live ammunition before handing the rifle to Baldwin. The lawyers, on the other hand, never mentioned those options.

The circumstances of Hutchins’ death in New Mexico are still being investigated, and no charges have been filed against anyone in connection with her death. According to TMZ, Baldwin told reporters near Manchester, Vermont that he feels the film will never be finished.