Attendees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and will be served vegan food at the Met Gala 2021.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue are hosting the annual Met Ball this year, and attendees are urged to observe the safety precautions in place.

After canceling last year’s Met Gala, the annual fundraising event’s organizers have announced that the much-anticipated star-studded event will return to New York City. Despite the fact that the gala will not take place in May as planned, the excitement for the event is definitely growing as preparations for the Sept. 13 fundraising get underway.

According to People, things will be quite different this year compared to previous Met Balls, and it’s all because of the Big Apple’s vaccine mandate as well as the city’s mandated safety regulations on large gatherings.

Attendees will be obliged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending the ball due to the law. Visitors attending the event will be required to present confirmation of complete immunization against the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Attendees will be required to wear masks in addition to the immunization requirement. Only when eating or drinking will they be allowed to remove them. Depending on the city’s guidelines, more restrictions may be imposed.

“All participants at The Met Gala on September 13 will be required to provide confirmation of complete immunization and will be required to wear masks indoors, except when eating or drinking. The representative was cited as stating, “We will update these rules as needed.”

Aside from the safety precautions, there will be a significant alteration in the food offered to customers. The meal for the star-studded dinner will be exclusively vegan, according to Women’s Wear Daily, after Anna Wintour enlisted the help of the world’s top plant-based chefs.

Last year’s canceled party was themed “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” According to Page Six, this year’s organizers have chosen a new theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka, poet and activist Amanda Gorman, and Timothée Chalamet, along with honorary chairs Tom Ford, will host the museum’s exhibition, which has become one of the grandest and most heavily attended red carpets by the biggest names in entertainment and fashion over the years. Brief News from Washington Newsday.