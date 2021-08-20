Attendees must be fully vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 test for the Emmys in 2021.

After last year’s virtual ceremonies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards season is back this year. The Television Academy has decided to set some restrictions for the stars attending the 2021 Emmys, because to the ongoing public health problem.

The TV Academy said on Thursday that guests and attendees of the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be asked to provide confirmation of coronavirus vaccination. Intriguingly, they must also give a recent COVID-19 test result that is negative.

The Hollywood Reporter described the TV Academy as saying in a statement, “In addition to proof of full immunization with either an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine, guests at all four programs will be asked to present proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID test prior to entrance to all Emmy ceremonies.”

This year’s Emmys are split into four sections. On September 19, the Primetime ceremony will take place. The Creative Arts event, on the other hand, will have three different ceremonies during the Sept. 11-12 weekend to honor technical and other related achievements in television programming.

All four ceremonies will take place in an air-conditioned tent on L.A. Live’s Event Deck, immediately behind the Microsoft Theater.

In addition, the TV Academy offered particular instructions for proving negative tests.

Those planning to attend the Creative Arts event on Sept. 11 must take the test on or after Sept. 9. Attendees of the September 12 events must be tested on or after September 10. Meanwhile, according to Deadline, individuals attending the Primetime Emmys should get tested on or after September 17th.

The event’s organizers are working closely with Los Angeles County health officials to assure the guests’ and presenters’ safety at the ceremonies. The City of Los Angeles presently requires masks in commercial settings, but the Television Academy has yet to decide whether participants would be compelled to wear face coverings inside the tent this year.

Aside from the new rules, the TV Academy said that two new categories have been introduced to the Primetime Emmys, which will air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EDT. They’re a great variety sketch series and a great variety special (live).

