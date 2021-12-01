Attempted murder charged against woman who stabbed her best friend 18 times.

A nursery worker was convicted guilty of attempting to murder her best friend after stabbing her 18 times.

Lauren Walsh stabbed Kelsey Gielinck several times before stabbing her boyfriend, Wesley Pemberton.

Walsh, of West Derby’s Packenham Road, has admitted to injuring both victims with the purpose to inflict serious bodily damage.

She also admitted to stealing Miss Gielinck’s bank card, which she used to spend £144 on the morning of the incident at Home Bargains and Tesco.

However, at the couple’s home in Old Swan, the 22-year-old denied attempting to murder Miss Gielinck and continues to deny attempting to murder Mr Pemberton.

After over 11 hours of deliberation at Liverpool Crown Court, a jury found Walsh guilty of attempting to murder Ms Gielinck by a majority of 10-2.

Walsh was not in the dock for the verdict because she was ordered to self-isolate, but Miss Gielinck wept in the public gallery and was consoled by family members.

The jury was then instructed to withdraw and resume deliberations on the accusation that Walsh attempted to murder Mr Pemberton by Judge David Aubrey, QC.

“Do you believe that if I were to give the jury more time, they would be able to reach a conclusion on which at least 10 of you agree, or do you believe that the time has now arrived when any further time would not be fruitful?” he questioned the jury foreman after about 50 minutes.

Aubrey, the judge, stated: “I want to emphasize that there is no time constraint. However, if you do not believe there is a realistic chance of achieving a consensus among at least ten of you, you must state so.” Before returning to the courtroom, the jury foreman requested to retire so that he and the other 11 jurors could discuss the judge’s question.

“Do you believe giving you, the jury, some more time to complete your deliberations tomorrow would help, or would that be an useless task?” Judge Aubrey asked.

“I believe that may help,” said the jury foreman.

The jurors, said Judge Aubrey. “The summary has come to an end.”