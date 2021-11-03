Atletico Madrid was told how to stop Mohamed Salah and backed to win the Champions League against Liverpool.

Diego Llorente, a defender for Leeds United, believes Atletico Madrid will beat Liverpool this evening, but admits that stopping Mohamed Salah would be difficult.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool face the reigning La Liga champions at Anfield tonight in the Champions League, knowing that three points against Diego Simeone’s side will secure their spot in the competition’s last 16.

Atletico Madrid won their previous visit to Anfield in March 2020, and they will be hoping for a similar result in this match as they strive for promotion.

When the two teams meet later today, Liverpool is expected to win, although Llorente predicts a ‘favorable’ result for Simeone’s side.

He told Cadena SER, “If anyone has experience in this (defeating Liverpool), it is Atlético Madrid.”

“They also have their weapons; it is a very complete team on the defensive side, and on the offensive side, it can cause a lot of harm to Liverpool.”

“Atleti, I have a hunch they’ll be able to do it again.” I’m not sure if I should give you a surprise, but I believe Atlético Madrid will come out on top. They have the ability to win.” Stopping Mohamed Salah, who scored twice against Atletico in the Spanish capital a fortnight ago, will be crucial to Atletico getting a positive result at Anfield.

When Leeds were convincingly trounced by Liverpool at Elland Road in September, Llorente saw firsthand how difficult it can be to stop the Egyptian forward.

“I couldn’t tell you much; there is no secret to stop a player, especially individually,” Llorente remarked when asked what advise he would provide to Atletico defender Mario Hermoso to limit Salah’s attacking advances.

“The only way to win is to play as a team and with assistance. Despite the fact that you can effectively defend him in some situations, the game lasts 90 minutes. In many cases, you will require the assistance of your teammates.

“He’s having a terrific year, and the figures show it. At all levels, he is a complete footballer. He is quick, strong, and deft with the ball.

