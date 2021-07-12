At Wimbledon, Priyanka Chopra sits in the Royal Box with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

On Saturday, actress Priyanka Chopra attended the Wimbledon Women’s Singles finals in London, which featured Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova.

On Sunday morning, the 38-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a series of images from the occasion. “An incredible weekend at @wimbledon,” she said in the caption before praising Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty and Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on their respective victories.

Chopra went on to express her gratitude to Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club, for hosting her as a guest. She finished by thanking her friend Natasha Poonawalla for accompanying her during the event and writing, “greatest dates.” In the article, Chopra also mentioned photographer Divya Akhouri and blogger James G Boulter.

Chopra wore a white dress with a high neck and full sleeves to the tennis competition. The actress wore a belt around her waist and high heels. She finished off her ensemble with a brown handbag and black sunglasses.

She stood alongside her friend Poonawalla, who was also dressed in a white formal suit, in the first shot she uploaded on Instagram. The actress can be seen posing for the camera in the second snap before getting into the automobile. She posed with novelist Cavanaugh James in the third photo.

The actress was sitting in the Royal box alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, for the ceremony. Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King, both tennis luminaries, were in the same box as Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Dame Maggie Smith.

On the job front, Chopra will next be seen in Lana Wachowski’s upcoming film “The Matrix 4,” which is set to hit theaters on December 16th. In addition to Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, and Christina Ricci, the film stars Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, and Christina Ricci.

She’ll also be seen in James C. Strouse’s next film “Text for You,” which is now in post-production. Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Lydia West also star in the film.

Chopra also debuted her first restaurant, SONA, at 36 E 20th St in New York, in March. She went to the restaurant for the first time last month and tasted some Indian food.