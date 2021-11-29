‘At This Time,’ Matthew McConaughey says he won’t run for Governor of Texas.

Matthew McConaughey has stated that he has no ambitions to enter politics in the near future.

The Oscar winner, 52, announced his decision not to run for governor of Texas in 2022 in a video message broadcast on Twitter Sunday. He said he took time to explore, learn, and listen during the past two years while considering a career in politics. The actor claims that he intends to concentrate his efforts in the private sector.

“It never occurred to me as a simple child born in the small hamlet of Uvalde, Texas, that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” McConaughey remarked. “It’s both humbling and encouraging to think about. It’s also a path I’m choosing to avoid at the time.” After that, McConaughey shared what he’d learned from studying both American and Texas politics. “We have certain problems that need to be fixed,” he added. “Our politics needs a new purpose, we have divides that need to be healed, and we need more trust in our lives.” The actor went on to say that one of the lessons he learned was that everyone, regardless of their career or status, may lead through service.

Rather of running for governor of Texas, McConaughey said he will continue to assist entrepreneurs, businesses, and foundations that are “building routes for individuals to thrive,” as well as groups that “service and create trust while also generating prosperity.”

After publicly expressing interest in running for governor, months of speculation regarding McConaughey’s political ambitions came to an end with the declaration.

When McConaughey appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in March, he addressed the speculations regarding his possible run for governor.

“This is something I’m thinking about. Certainly, “At the time, the actor stated. “What an honorable thing to even think about.” Months later, on “The Carlos Watson Show,” McConaughey highlighted the “difficult” nature of entering politics, adding that he wasn’t interested in “putting a bunch of Band-Aids” on problems that would be taken off after he left the post.

On social media, McConaughey’s decision not to run for governor of Texas drew conflicting reactions. One Twitter user stated that they were planning to vote for the actor, while another praised his decision and called it “clever.” “Matthew. You appear to be sincere. Continue to work as a film actor. You’re not cut out for politics, “Chris is a businessman. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.