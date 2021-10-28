At the Santa Monica Pier, Tom Hanks crashes the wedding of Diciembre and Tashia Farries.

In Santa Monica Pier, California, Tom Hanks made a surprise cameo to a couple’s beach wedding. Diciembre and Tashia Farries were celebrating their wedding day with family and close friends when Tom Hanks unexpectedly showed there.

The brides were posing for photos with their guests when the “Forrest Gump” star crashed the party, according to a video posted on social media. “Woody!” exclaimed the attendees, referring to Tom Hanks’ character in Pixar’s “Toy Story” flicks.

“Oh god, my stock just went up in flames!” As he approached the couple, Hanks remarked.

Diciembre said they were surprised by the Oscar winner’s presence on their wedding day in an interview with Today on Wednesday. “We were so engrossed in our own moment that when he walked up to us, it was shocking and took us a second to understand.” “It was the icing on the cake for our wedding,” Diciembre added.

Hanks spoke with the pair for at least five minutes and posed for photos, according to the couple. He even requested a photo with their one-year-old son, August, according to his parents.

“He stated he noticed the ceremony and complimented us profusely, just saying we looked lovely.” He gave us love advise and was very upbeat and humble,” the couple shared.

This isn’t the first time Tom Hanks has shown up for a wedding. He visited Central Park in 2016 to say hi and snap photos with a wedding couple. He astonished an Alabama couple two years later when he responded to their wedding invitation. While he was unable to attend the ceremony, he invited the couple to attend a play he was performing in.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary earlier this year. “33 years of marriage to my BFF, my lover, my guy,” Wilson said with a romantic photo of herself with Hanks on Instagram.