At the Rome premiere of ‘Eternals,’ Angelina Jolie has a major beauty mishap.

Angelina Jolie looked stunning at the Rome premiere of her new film “Eternals,” but fans couldn’t help but notice her significant cosmetic faux pas.

The 46-year-old actress wore a dazzling metal-mesh gown by Atelier Versace to the Sunday premiere, and according to Donatella Versace’s Instagram post, she looked like a “goddess.”

Fans, on the other hand, were eager to point out Jolie’s choppy, uneven hair extensions, which had not been blended in with her brown locks, and turned to social media to criticize her hairstylist.

Stassi Schroeder of “Vanderpump Rules” was one of the first to call attention to the hair extension blunder. “Before I say goodnight, I’d like to know who chose to give this queen unblended extensions,” she captioned a snapshot of the actress from the event on Instagram Story. “All right, my real question is: who is being fired right now?” “Where is the commitment? Angelina Jolie was allowed to leave the house with these extensions on “a fan wrote on Twitter.

“How do you allow Angelina Jolie to walk the red carpet with her hair extensions in such a state? Someone is going to be fired, “on Twitter, another person wrote.

A third Twitter user added, “They inserted three 18-inch synthetic clip-ins on the back of her neck and called it a day.”

“The clothing is wonderful,” wrote another, “but did one of the children get furious and cut her hair in the middle of the night?”

While some criticized Jolie’s hair extensions, others defended her, claiming that the “Salt” actress still looked stunning on the red carpet.

“What does it matter? When she’s got that flawless face, “One person made a comment. “Angelina Jolie is a goddess who has descended to the world. She is the present moment, “another person wrote.

“Angelina Jolie, if anyone can pull off s—t extensions, it’s her. Send out a tweet, “a third Twitter user added to the conversation.

Despite her hair extension mishap, Jolie nailed the rest of her look for the 2021 Rome Film Festival premiere of “Eternals,” which was fashioned by Jason Bolden.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, she accessorized her custom silver Atelier Versace gown with Vhernier drop earrings and rings.

Her style seems to be influenced by her eternal warrior character Thena in the latest Marvel film, according to the source.

At the premiere of “Eternals,” Jolie was joined by two of her daughters, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15. Shiloh donned a beautiful sleeveless black cocktail dress with bright yellow, red, and blue. Zahara wore a white Grecian-style halter gown with a gold crisscross strap, while Zahara wore a white Grecian-style halter gown with a gold crisscross strap. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.