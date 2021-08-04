At the premiere of ‘The Suicide Squad,’ Rita Ora and Taika Waititi make their red carpet debut as a couple.

Couples beware! Rita Ora and Taika Waititi appear to be on the verge of taking their romance to the next level. The two came hand-in-hand at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Suicide Squad” on Monday.

They posed for the photographers with their arms interlocked and wide smiles.

Ora looked great in a white suit dress by Azzi & Osta, which had a plunging neckline and an exposed back. She wore her hair in a straight ponytail and accessorized with glistening silver heels and diamond earrings. The director of “Thor Ragnarok” sported a pristine grey suit with a white shirt and black dress shoes to complement the “Body On Me” singer’s elegant suit dress.

This is their first appearance as a couple in public. Waititi and Ora first ignited dating speculations in April when the actress from “Fifty Shades Of Grey” posted a candid photo of the two hugging on Instagram.

She captioned it with a red heart emoji and wrote, “Good times, memories, strange things on my phone and the ones I love.”

The couple became embroiled in scandal the following month after it was discovered that they were having a nice snuggle session with actress Tessa Thompson. Waititi was observed kissing both Ora and Thompson, who played Valkyrie in the film, while filming “Thor: Love And Thunder” in Sydney at the time.

Twitter users immediately assumed the trio was involved in a polyamorous relationship. On the same day, though, the 27-year-old actress was photographed kissing Australian model Zac Stenmark, which perplexed everyone.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the director of “Jojo Rabbit” downplayed the occurrence, saying there was “nothing wrong.”

“I believe that in the online age, everything fades away quickly. Also, ‘is it really that big of a deal?’ No, it’s not true. There was nothing wrong with me. He said, “It’s all right.”

After seven years of marriage, Waititi and his wife Chelsea Winstanley divorced in 2018. They have two children together. Ora has previously been linked to Calvin Harris and Andrew Watt.