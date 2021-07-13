At the premiere of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ Zendaya dazzles in a Lola Bunny-inspired ensemble.

On the red carpet for the opening of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Zendaya wore a gorgeous ensemble inspired by Lola Bunny from Looney Tunes.

The 24-year-old actress posted a video on her Instagram Story showing off her colorful ensemble and a close-up of her face mask. “Lola inspired style tonight… mask courtesy of my mama,” she captioned the video.

“@zendaya through Insta Story looking cute on her way to the Space Jam: A New Legacy LA Premiere!!” commented one of the admirers in the caption of the video reshared on Instagram.

“Zendaya wearing a Lola bunny inspired style for the space jam premiere can become so personal to me,” another fan remarked on Twitter after sharing more photographs of the actress from the premiere night.

The actress wore a bright short dress and her hair was pulled back into a high ponytail in the images. She accessorized her ensemble with diamond earrings and white high heels. The actress contributed her voice to the renowned character of Lola Bunny in the animated film “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Zendaya’s followers have noticed that she always wears movie-themed costumes to the premieres. “However, don’t you just adore how Zendaya dresses according to the movie’s subject and/or her character?! We’d love to see it!” wrote one enthusiast.

The actress was seen giving flying kisses while posing for the cameras, indicating that she was in a fun mood.

Zendaya told ET Online on the red carpet that Lola’s character had required a facelift since her first appearance in Michael Jordan’s 1996 film “Space Jam.”

She also claimed that producer Ryan Coogler approached her about playing Lola.

“He was like, ‘We’re making this new version of Space Jam with LeBron, and we’d love for you to be our Lola,’ he said. “Kind of re-imagine what the character means, this new chapter of the film and who she is, and we’d love for you to be a part of it,” she said. “And, to put it mildly, I was flattered. Because both of my parents are basketball players, I grew up with the movie… I believe I was born the year it was released. I was maybe a few months old.”

This Thursday, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be released in theaters and on HBO Max.