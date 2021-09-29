At the premiere of ‘No Time To Die,’ Jason Momoa poses with his lookalike son Nakoa-Wolf and daughter Lola.

Jason Momoa attended the star-studded world premiere of “No Time to Die” on Tuesday with his children.

With his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, whom he has with wife Lisa Bonet, the “Aquaman” star walked the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the premiere of the new James Bond film.

Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf not only have long curly hair in common, but they also donned all-black outfits. Lola wore a dazzling black fringe dress with white knee-high boots.

According to People, the actor has been in London since July filming the sequel to “Aquaman,” dubbed “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Momoa admitted to not wanting his children to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in Hollywood in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month while promoting his Netflix movie “Sweet Girl.”

He told ET, “Aw man, one of them wants to do it, and I’m not a fan.” “It’s something I don’t want them to do.”

The “Game of Thrones” star stated that he does not want his children to go through the same pressures that he endured when attempting to get into the industry.

“I’m not sure. I’ll do everything I can to keep them out of it,” Momoa stated. “I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I love directing and filming, but I really want them to go for other things,” she says.

“If they [really]want to, maybe,” he continued, “but I don’t want them to get into acting.” It’s incredibly taxing on individuals, and I don’t want them to be under that kind of stress. I’m tough, and I can handle it, but I wouldn’t put someone I care about through it.”

After his character Khal Drogo was murdered off in the first season of “Game of Thrones,” Momoa previously revealed that he was in debt.

He told InStyle, “After ‘Game of Thrones,’ we were ravenous.”

“I was unable to find work.”

Momoa struggled to make ends meet at the home he shares with his wife and two children. “It’s quite difficult when you have children and are entirely in debt,” he explained.

According to InStyle, things have improved for Momoa, who is now fully booked through 2024.

Next month, he will star as Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides, in the film “Dune.” “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “Slumberland,” both starring Momoa, are planned to hit theaters in 2022.