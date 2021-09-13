At the MTV Video Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Driver’s License” wins Song Of The Year [Photos].

Olivia Rodrigo’s “teen angst” appears to have paid off, as her breakout single “Driver’s License” won Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

Rodrigo obtained her first moon person award when her song “Driver’s License” won Song of the Year.

She explained to the audience

“I want to express my gratitude to all of you, the fans. This is just amazing. This year has been the most magical of my life, and it’s all thanks to you, so thank you very much. Thank you to the VMAs and everyone who contributed to the creation of ‘Sour.’”

“I’d want to dedicate this award to all of the other females who write songs on the floor of their bedrooms. Many people will try to dull your light, but expressing your opinion and sharing your heart are the most beautiful things in the world, so here’s to that,” she added.

The singer had previously arrived the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, wearing a Versace mermaid gown and hanging butterfly earrings on the red carpet.

Rodrigo wowed the crowd with a well-received rendition of “Good 4 U” while dressed in a purple corset outfit.

The singer finished her VMAs debut with confetti, butterfly graphics, and fire effects before slamming the mike into the camera, resulting in a smashed screen effect.

Rodrigo also won the Best New Artist award and the Push Performance of the Year award for his song “Driver’s License.”

The “Sour” vocalist beat off Wallows for the song “Are You Bored Yet?” to win the Push Performance of the Year title. For “Daisy,” Saint Jhn for “Gorgeous,” 24kGoldn for “Coco,” JC Stewart for “Break My Heart,” Latto for “Sex Lies,” Madison Beer for “Selfish,” The Kid Laroi for “Without You,” Girl in Red for “Serotonin,” Fousheé for “My Slime,” and Jxdn for “Think About Me,” Ashniko, Saint Jhn, Saint Jh

Rodrigo beat out BTS for “Dynamite,” 24KGolden starring Iann Dior for “Mood,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, and Silk Sonic for “Leave the Door Open,” Cardi B. featuring Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP,” and Dua Lipa for “Levitating” for her Song of the Year Award.

The reintroduction of a live audience to the MTV VMAs this year marks the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began. Before entering Barclays Center Arena, spectators were asked to wear masks.

The VMAs were held without a live audience last year, and the majority of the performances were taped. Brief News from Washington Newsday.