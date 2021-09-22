At the M6 services, a woman dies after colliding with a metal fence.

A woman died this morning after crashing at a service station on the M6.

At 7.45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, emergency services were dispatched to the site of a crash between junctions 28 and 27.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman in her 50s had smashed a Toyota C-HR into a metal barrier on the Charnock Richard Services southbound sliproad.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the woman died at the site.

Following the crash, Lancashire Police is seeking information and dashcam footage.

“The incident occurred at approximately 7.45 a.m. today when the vehicle, a Toyota C-HR, traveling southbound on the M6, off the motorway at the Charnock Richard Services and collided with a metal fence,” a spokeswoman said.

“Despite emergency personnel’ best attempts, the driver, a lady in her 50s, was tragically pronounced deceased at the site.

“At this time, our thoughts are with her family.”

“This was a tragic incident where a woman lost her life, and my sympathies are with her family and friends at this time,” said Sgt Phil Baxendale of Lancashire Constabulary Tactical Operations.

“I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this vehicle or has dashcam footage of it, either on the highway prior to the crash or during the collision itself.

“Anyone with information should call 101 and mention log 0236 from September 22.”