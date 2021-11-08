At the Los Angeles Airport, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a passionate kiss.

Photos showed the couple packing on the PDA while Lopez’s pilot waited for her to board the private plane at Van Nuys Airport went viral late Sunday.

They also had a passionate kiss while wrapped in each other’s arms and gazing deeply into each other’s eyes in another tape. Lopez and Affleck also enjoyed a long hug while he made her laugh. Lopez boarded the plane after saying his goodbyes.

At the airport, Lopez wore a gold-button coat, ripped jeans, a black leather handbag, and tan UGG boots. She accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings and light brown hair styled in loose waves. Affleck, on the other hand, was dressed in a black fleece over a blue polo shirt.

Last weekend, the couple was seen taking their children trick-or-treating in their L.A. neighborhood. Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife, joined them. They were also seen together at an event last month in New York City following the release of “The Last Duel.”

After Lopez’s breakup from former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, the two resumed their romance earlier this year. Rumors of them getting back together resurfaced in mid-May after the “On the Floor” singer was photographed spending quality time with Affleck in Los Angeles.

The couple didn’t make their relationship Instagram public until July, when they embarked on a European holiday tour to celebrate Lopez’s 52nd birthday. Given their history, their reunion after 17 years became a major topic on social media.

After meeting on the shooting of “Gigli,” the two began dating in 2002. They later became engaged and planned to marry in September 2003, but their wedding was postponed, and they eventually decided to call it quits in January 2004.