At the LAMCA Art+Film Gala Red Carpet, Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers appear to confirm their romance.

At the LACMA Art + Film Gala, Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers appeared to confirm their connection. Their red carpet appearance came just a week after photographs of them cuddling up together at a Halloween party went viral on the internet.

Mescal and Bridgers, who have been linked to one other for more than a year, arrived in style at the annual gala on Saturday. Bridgers wore a colorful red checkered skirt that matched her beige blouse, which was made of sheer lace material and had ruffled sleeves, to the event. Bright red lips and copper-colored smokey eyelids complemented her Gucci ensemble. Mescal, meanwhile, wore a black-and-white tuxedo with a matching bow tie to the occasion.

While the two have yet to acknowledge their relationship, photographers at the event snapped images of them gazing longingly at one another and snuggling up to one another. Their appearance was their first formal united public appearance since relationship rumors surfaced in the mid-2020s.

Mescal and Bridgers sparked outrage among fans last week after comedian and host Ziwe released never-before-seen images of her Halloween event on Instagram, one of which showed Mescal and Bridgers hugging firmly. Despite the hype, the couple has stayed mum on the romance speculation.

According to W magazine, Mescal and Bridgers may have been dating for quite some time. Bridgers featured Mescal in her “Savior Complex” music video in December 2020, providing another another hint of a prospective romance. In a June interview with NME Magazine, the “Motion Sickness” singer also referred to Mescal as a “nice lad.”

When questioned about her reaction after learning that the actor followed her on Instagram, she told the magazine, “I had a tiny pitter-patter in my heart when I saw.” “Happy birthday pizza guy @paulmescal,” she said on Instagram Story in February, wishing the Emmy contender a happy birthday. “Mmmmmm,” Mescal said after he reposted the post on his page.