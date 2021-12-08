At the Lakers vs. Celtics game, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed on their phones.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wore their PDAs to the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday to see the Boston Celtics take on the Los Angeles Lakers. After the game, photos of the couple appeared, showing them all grins as they held hands and enjoyed the game together.

According to one Twitter user, the couple stayed for the full game and took photos with spectators before leaving the venue. “In case you were curious, @JLo and @BenAffleck remained for the entire @Lakers game until the final buzzer like genuine fans, then walked across to the Celtics bench and took photos with fans… The user stated, “classy and kind!”

Lopez and Affleck were also displayed on the Jumbotron throughout the game, according to other Twitter tweets. Lopez wore a denim jacket and pants for the event, while Affleck sported a black hoodie and black pants. While speaking, the two were seen making contact with their foreheads at one point.

The couple had planned to marry when they called off their engagement in 2004. Following Lopez’s April breakup from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, they resumed their romance in May. Their relationship has grown stronger since then.

They’ve gone on trips together, celebrated birthdays together, and spent time with each other’s children over the holidays since rekindling their romance. Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony have 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, while Affleck has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In a Wall Street Journal feature published on Dec. 1, Affleck called his reconciliation with Lopez as “wonderful,” revealing the beauty of giving love a second chance. He stated, “I can tell that it is undoubtedly beautiful to me.” “It’s also a good story.” It’s a fantastic story. And who knows, maybe I’ll tell it one day. I’ll jot down everything. “Then I’m going to set it on fire,” he added.

“I’ve been fortunate in my life in that I’ve had second chances, and I’m well aware that some don’t even have first chances.” I’ve made every effort to take advantage of it. “I haven’t always been successful, but when I have, it has turned out to be one of the most defining features of my life,” he concluded.