At the Isle of Wight Festival, Abbey Clancy shared a “wonderful” shot.

After spending the weekend partying with her friends, Abbey Clancy shared a “lovely” snapshot from the Isle of Wight festival.

With her husband, former Liverpool F.C. player Peter Crouch, and a group of pals, the model visited the event in Newport, on the Isle of Wight.

Abbey appeared with Peter, Caroline, and John Giddings, the festival’s director and promoter, in the photo she posted to Instagram.

“Still buzzing after @isleofwightfest!!!” Abbey captioned the photo. Big ups to @carogiddings, the festival’s driving power!! I’m not sure how you do it.

“You are incredible, lovely, and fantastic. We adore you and appreciate everything you do for us.”

Instagram

Abbey’s tweet drew a lot of attention from fans, who described the shot as “wonderful.”

“Beautiful photo,” remarked @anthonydarrenhall.

“Very amazing photo,” said @paranormal knight.

“Beautiful picture,” @soniagy04 added.

Abbey, the 2013 winner of Strictly Come Dancing, looked lovely in her festival outfit.

She had her blonde locks down and donned a black patterned sleeveless crop top with black leather trousers, black boots, and black sunglasses.

The Isle of Wight Festival is generally held in June, however due to Covid-19 restrictions, it was postponed to September this year.

Over the course of the four-day festival, stars such as Tom Jones, David Guetta, and Snow Patrol headed to the main stage to dazzle spectators.