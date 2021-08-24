At the introduction of a new training project, authors provide support to women.

Women who face challenges to training and education will benefit from a new community initiative.

The ESOL ‘Stay and Play’ Community Outreach Programme, which is based in the Pakistan Association Liverpool (PAL) Multicultural Centre in Liverpool 8, aims to assist women in gaining access to possibilities.

These ladies have a limited command of the English language, are mothers with young children, and are unable to attend ESOL (English as a Second Language) classes held in the city center due to childcare obligations.

The service assists mothers in learning English while also providing daycare for their children, who can benefit from educational toys, games, and activities.

The children had a good day with activities such as arts and crafts and theater, according to Neda Alyafeai of Liverpool Arabic Centre.

The project is part of a pilot scheme to address problems and try out innovative approaches to course content and delivery sponsored by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Devolved Adult Education Budget.

According to organizers, providing an ESOL service for mothers and play and activity for children in one location, which would otherwise be unavailable if they had to travel to the city center, is only one of the novel delivery methods available.

“We’re happy that the (LCRCA) has provided Seetec with the means to provide the local population with much-needed English language skills,” said Ann Seddon, deputy head of Education and Skills at Seetec Outsource.

“I am incredibly glad that we are able to serve the local community through this vital initiative, as local women who are not native English speakers are among the most in need of support with developing communication skills.”

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Jayne Martin from the Toxteth Job Centre (TJC).

TJC will provide guidance and referrals to help fill up the gaps. Liz Douglas, a Whitechapel Centre Women’s Worker for Residents and Community, was also there and will provide gender-specific support.

Local writers Natalie Reeves Billing (Monster Me Collection, Ben and the Bug) and Vince Cleghorne (Smiles: Say it with a Smile, Mich and Moose) offered entertainment, which included.