At the former fire station, more than 30 flats are planned.

After a previous proposal failed to gain traction, a 32-apartment scheme might replace a former Wirral fire station.

The West Kirby Fire Station at Grange Road, West Kirby, closed in 2016, and a new one opened in Saughall Massie in 2019.

Last year, plans were approved to convert the West Kirby building into office and retail space.

Despite the fact that Wirral Council approved the concept, it was never implemented.

Blueoak Estates has now submitted designs for 32 new flats, ranging in size from one to three bedrooms.

The majority of the building would be four and a half stories tall, with an environmentally friendly roof, according to the company.

Parking spaces, electric vehicle charging stations, and bicycle parking would all be part of the West Kirby plan.

The proposal, according to Blueoak Estates, will assist meet housing demand in the area while also reducing the pressure to expand on green places.

Residents in the area have been contacted by the developer, who has asked for their feedback on the project.

Six of the 32 flats will be shared ownership or affordable rent houses, with young people being given preference.

“Engaging with the local community is a crucial aspect of our job as an inclusive developer, and Blueoak Estates is always open to comments on our proposed schemes,” a spokesman for Blueoak Estates said.

“The vacant land at the former West Kirby Fire Station not only provides a fantastic chance to repurpose an existing brownfield site and provide much-needed housing, but it also serves as a catalyst for urban renewal in West Kirby.”

“The public response has been overwhelmingly supportive and encouraging, and the application has now been submitted.”