At the ‘disgusting’ Krazyhouse reunion, clubbers felt like ‘tinned sardines.’

A variety of concerns at the Krazyhouse reunion left clubbers feeling “unsafe” and “disgusted,” according to attendees.

On August 29, the Krazyhouse on Wood Street, which had closed in 2018 and been replaced by Electrik Warehouse, reopened for one night only.

Clubgoers were left “disgusted” by way the event was managed after tickets for the event were sold on social media.

A sepsis-stricken mother gives birth to a baby the size of an iPhone.

Lee Gavan, who went back to The Krazyhouse as a “pleasant reminiscence of former times,” said he felt extremely unsafe there.

“I felt like a tinned sardine at times,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“To add to my astonishment, the toilets had broken taps, despite the fact that we had been advised to wash our hands during the pandemic.

“I understand that such establishments have been shuttered and are eager to reopen now that restrictions have been lifted, but this was different.

“I was quite disgusted last night.”

Dave, another reunion attendee, said the conditions were “unsafe” and that there were “empty hand sanitisers” in place of working taps.

“The floor was slick because of the moisture, and the bar was extremely understaffed,” another visitor remarked.

“The building was packed to the gills. I feel terrible for the bartenders. They take off running.

“We waited 30 minutes for a drink, and by the time we got one, the bar had grown to a four-person line.”

“A total of 1900 tickets were sold online for this “Krazy House” reunion, with only 100 sold at the door,” said an Electrik spokeswoman.

“The club has a capacity of over 2000 people, so even though some floors were considerably busier than others, it was never close to capacity due to people arriving and leaving throughout the night.

“Electrik is spread out over three floors, and we had a problem with the water supply to the upper two floors, which our maintenance staff fixed within an hour. We made sure our sanitizers were refilled as soon as feasible while that was being fixed.

“It is a well-known fact that since the epidemic, one out of every five employees in the hospitality industry has died. As a result, there’s a $100,000 shortfall.” “The summary comes to an end.”