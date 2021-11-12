At the CFDA Awards, Zendaya was named a fashion icon, and Tom Holland congratulated her.

Last Wednesday’s Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in New York City honored Zendaya as Fashion Icon, and Tom Holland wasted no time praising his “Spider-Man” co-star on social media.

Zendaya’s reported boyfriend took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the actress in a sultry attire at the awards ceremony’s red-carpet event. “Naaa stop it _,” he said, praising the actress. For the most incredible individual, this is an incredible feat. “Congratulations, @zendaya and @luxurylaw, you both deserve everything.” The post has since earned over six million likes, with the majority of comments praising Holland’s kindness to the actress, who is 25 years old.

Despite her youth, Zendaya was an easy choice for the award, according to CFDA CEO Steven Kolb.

Kolb told The Hollywood Reporter, “She has made such a great impact on style, and she’s such a fan.” He went on to say, “She may be young, but she is an icon.”

Zendaya, the award’s youngest recipient, said that the honor had not yet hit her.

In an exclusive ET broadcast, she stated, “It’s kind like a fantasy and beyond my dreams.” “It doesn’t quite feel real… I was suggesting that I won’t be able to digest the night for a few weeks. “I’m still in a dream,” the actress continued.

Zendaya accepted the award at The Pool + The Grill in New York City’s Seagram Building, wearing a bright red beautiful two-piece Vera Wang suit. Bulgari’s diamond necklace, bracelet, and rings completed her ensemble.

According to an ET article, the CFDA earlier stated that Zendaya is being acknowledged “for her global effect on fashion” for her support of rising designers and giant fashion companies throughout her career.

In 2013, Zendaya debuted her first clothing brand, Daya by Zendaya, which included gender-neutral designs in all sizes. Aside from that, the former child model has worked with Tommy Hilfiger in the past and is currently a spokesperson for luxury brands Lancôme, Bulgari, and Valentino.

Zendaya joins the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Lady Gaga, and Pharrell Williams as Fashion Icons.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who stars in “The Queen’s Gambit,” was also honored on Wednesday with the Face of the Year award, which will be given out for the first time in 2021.

The CFDA raised around $500,000 at the awards ceremony, which will be used to fund design student scholarships. This year, two new scholarship categories were added: one for specialized designers and the other for general designers.