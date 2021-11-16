At the Baby2Baby Gala, Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant was overcome with emotion when she accepted the Giving Tree Award at the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala on Saturday night.

Vanessa was reminded of previous Baby2Baby ceremonies she attended with the late NBA great, which were held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood and given by Paul Mitchell.

“I have to begin by expressing how much I am missing my ideal date today. My husband, Kobe, was ecstatic to be there,” she paused before continuing, “Sorry. He adored going to the Baby2Baby galas. He’d look at me with his wide smile and say, ‘Babe, this is fricking wonderful.’ I’ll be your plus one tonight… It’s the one event I’m not attending.