At The Academy Museum Opening Gala, Olivia Rodrigo Shines In A Strapless Black Dress [Photos].

On the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, Olivia Rodrigo revealed some skin.

The 18-year-old “Good 4 U” singer attracted heads in an Anthony Vaccarello strapless black Saint Laurent dress that flashed her cleavage. A thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline completed the black set.

Page Six said that the dress has pockets as well.

“Olivia Rodrigo is quickly becoming a favorite of mine. It helps when she wears outfits like that,” a Twitter user wrote in response to Rodrigo’s seductive appearance.

The strong red lip of the Filipino-American singer went perfectly with her daring black attire and delicate curls that framed her face.

Rodrigo’s gorgeous ensemble was a departure from her regular punk-rock ensemble, which she wore when promoting her debut album, “Sour.”

On Sept. 18, Rodrigo’s fans got into a scuffle at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. As the disagreement progressed, what began as a heated verbal exchange turned physical.

As Rodrigo belted out her hit song “Drivers License” in the background, a viral video captured the concertgoers shouting at each other before punches were thrown at each other.

“Sometimes you just have to whack that arse and get it out of the way. Say Word,” a Twitter user posted with a photo of a white-clad woman hitting a black-clad woman.

According to TMZ, a male fan could be seen singing Rodrigo’s song loudly in the footage while the two women fought.

The woman in black informed the other woman, “Bro, we were just trying to enjoy Olivia Rodrigo.” However, the latter punched her before the fight was broken up by a man in a patterned shirt.

According to Page Six, Rodrigo appeared blissfully unaware of the incident and afterwards informed the audience that they were “the best crowd ever” and that the experience was “wonderful.”

Rodrigo recently stated that she used to believe that true pop stars could only be white girls.

“I sometimes receive DMs from tiny girls saying, ‘I’ve never seen someone who looks like me in your position,’” the adolescent singing sensation told V Magazine.

And it’s absolutely making me cry just thinking about it.”

“It’s as if I never saw that as a kid. She continued, “It was always like, ‘Pop star,’ that’s a white girl.”