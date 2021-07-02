At the abandoned cottage, new signs and messages provide a new clue to the mystery.

The mystery surrounding a mysterious abandoned house in south Liverpool has taken a new turn, with new signage being erected outside it.

For several months, the ECHO has been examining the fascinating property at number 43 Southwood Road in St Michaels.

According to our study, the cottage was most last occupied by Erik McKay, who died there in November 2019 at the age of 57.

Paula Marjatta McKay, his mother, had resided there with him.

A variety of enigmatic signs and photos put throughout the grounds of the beautiful looking home initially attracted interest in the cottage, which has fallen into disrepair.

They included black and white photographs of a woman, believed to be Mrs McKay, who now lives elsewhere in the city, as well as letters from someone claiming to be a ‘faithful servant.’

Anyone who moved the sign, which was attached to the front gate of the residence, would face “48 hours of remorse,” according to the original wording.

While we were able to learn more about the folks who lived in the cottage, we were never able to figure out who placed the signs up.

More banners, notes, and images were then erected around the cottage site before being removed, and the site has been cleared in recent weeks.

The sign-maker appears to have struck again after a period of no unexplained activity at the cottage.

An artwork that was previously installed on the gates and subsequently removed has been reinstalled in its original location.

There is a spanking new addition beneath it.

A card with the words “Happy Bday Paula” and “Kanma” printed on it is hung below the artwork.

Many of the messages we’ve seen strewn about the home appear to be addressed to Paula McKay, and there’s a belief that Kanma is a slang term for her.

There’s also another hint.

A letter on the card mentions a ‘Mr Roman,’ and includes a PO Box address in Moscow, Russia.

