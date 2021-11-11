At the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala, Meghan Markle dazzles in a red gown alongside Prince Harry.

At a ceremony commemorating military veterans, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked the red carpet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Intrepid Museum’s 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala on Wednesday night.

According to People, the unique New York City event paid respect to veterans ahead of Veterans Day in the United States and Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom.

Markle looked stunning in a Carolina Herrera red gown. She wore it with Giuseppe Zanotti heels that were a perfect match. Meanwhile, Prince Harry wore a black suit with a bow tie and four medals around his neck, as well as the cross for Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order. The royal couple wore red poppy pins on their clothing, which have been used to memorialize service soldiers who died in the war since 1921.

On Twitter, a number of people admired Markle’s reaction to the occasion.

“Meghan Markle is a GODDESS,” one person wrote beside a photo of the duchess’ back.

“Simply stunning. The color and neckline are both beautiful! “Another admirer lauded Markle.

“Harry’s Wife is really stunning! This is how a Queen should appear “a red heart emoji was added to the third.

In the meantime, a reporter approached Markle and asked if she was proud of her husband, who spent ten years in the British army. The duchess remarked, “I’m always proud of him.”

The Salute to Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Museum honors the outstanding work of brave men and women who serve to safeguard the country.

Five service people, veterans, and military families dealing with the invisible scars of war received the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards from Prince Harry. Jon Bon Jovi won the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as Chairman of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which he previously collaborated on with Prince Harry for a song for the Invictus Games. Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, was also honored with the Intrepid Salute Award for exceptional business and philanthropic achievements in 2021.

In a news statement, Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum, said, “We are very thankful to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, for commemorating and elevating the tales of these heroes and helping to raise awareness for mental health support for our men and women in uniform.”