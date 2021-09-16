At the 2021 Met Gala, Ireland Baldwin chastises Jelena fans for disrespecting Hailey and Justin [Video].

Fandoms may have Hollywood on their side, but their obsessive and over-zealous reactions can turn toxic. When Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber came down the red carpet at the recent Met Gala, some Jelena fans thought it was completely acceptable to yell the singer’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s name.

Now, a TikTok user named @biebervelli has released a video of the fans’ heinous actions. By calling out his ex-name, girlfriend’s the user claimed they were attempting to “ruin Justin and Hailey’s red carpet moment.” “They’re one of the happiest and most in love couples I’ve ever gotten the privilege to be around,” Hailey’s cousin Ireland Baldwin said in response to the video.

The fashion model went on to say that the couple is unconcerned about the critics. With a cry-laugh emoji, she said, “They don’t care about them.”

Although both Hailey and Justin appear unmoved by the chanting, numerous fans pointed out that they were definitely affected by them as soon as the video was put online, with one fan alleging, “This is why he looked so worried and sad in all the pics.”

“Did he just tell her ‘don’t cry’?” one person wondered. It’s unclear whether the chanting caused Hailey weep, but the happy pair has been silent about the incident thus far.

In fact, later that evening at Balenciaga’s Afterparty, the “Yummy” singer serenaded his stunning wife as the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

JB appears to have made amends for what transpired on the red carpet, but his followers were not amused. Several of Justin’s admirers were “disgusted” or “irritated” that a few people with functioning frontal lobes attempted to destroy Justin and Hailey’s happiness.

Some of them expressed their dissatisfaction on Twitter. “People are sickos who don’t care about his mental health and it’s incredibly disheartening,” one fan commented.

“Bruh whoever was at the met gala yesterday chanting SELENA when justin and hailey came, that stuff was extremely disrespectful,” another person said. “Imagine how they both felt, especially when it was particularly hailey.” [sic.]

“Selena is happy, Justin is happy, and still these jelena fanatics won’t stop?” one fan asked, implying that there is no bad blood between the exes because they are both happy in their lives now. The year is 2021. Allow them to be alone. Brief News from Washington Newsday.