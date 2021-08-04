At Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ premiere, Blake Lively stuns in a glitzy pink ensemble [Photos]

On Tuesday, Blake Lively attended the premiere of “Free Guy” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The 33-year-old actress wore a glitzy pink and silver ensemble with her hair pulled up in a low ponytail. Reynolds was dressed casually in a tan suit with a flannel shirt.

A photo of the couple arriving at the premiere was shared on Twitter by a Twitter user on Tuesday. The fan commented, “Blake Lively and her hubby arrive at the #FreeGuy premiere.”

Lively’s sports shoes, which she donned with her glam ensemble, were seen by a Twitter fan group. This image was shared on the actress’s Instagram Story. In her lovely dress, she seemed really at ease while walking. The fan said, “She’s the best Face with tears of pleasure.”

The actress jokingly referred to the premiere as her “prom night 2021” in one of her Instagram Stories, writing, “Thank you everyone who made my prom night 2021 possible…”

She also uploaded a snapshot of her hubby looking at her while posing for the camera. Another photo showed Reynolds posing with Shawn Levy, the film’s director, while making a heart symbol with her hands.

During the premiere, the actor discussed their ten-year anniversary. “It’s fantastic!” exclaims the speaker. We’re quite fortunate. Reynolds told ET on Tuesday, “That’s great.” “That’s around 145 years in Hollywood years!”

To commemorate their first date, the pair replicated it last Saturday. In 2011, Lively and Reynolds initially met on the set of “Green Lantern.” In 2012, they tied the knot. James, Inez, and Betty are the three children of Reynolds and Lively.

The film “Free Guy” will be released on August 11th. The suspense film “The Husband’s Secret,” based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, will star Lively.