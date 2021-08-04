At rooftop venues in Liverpool, the UK’s first “5G powered club night” will take place.

EE + Beatport Presents Parallel is coming to Liverpool on Thursday, and it’s a one-of-a-kind event that’ll only be held in two cities.

The popular network EE has teamed up with Beatport, the birthplace of dance music, to deliver an event to Liverpool.

Music aficionados can watch two distinct DJ performances live, either in person or via a 5G powered live stream, at the event.

The event will take place on the rooftops of Liberté and Matou in the city center.

A live DJ set will be performed concurrently at both venues, allowing partygoers to experience both sets at the same time.

The event will also be streamed live on the internet and at EE’s 5G VR station on Church Street.

Liverpool DJs Yousef and Lauren Lo Sung, as well as special guest James Organ, are on the Liberté rooftop lineup.

Melé and Siân Bennett will perform on the Matou roof deck, with special guest Baxter.

“We are really excited to be able to present seamless live sets from two distinct locations with some of the biggest names in dance, for a back-to-back experience that is going to change what is possible in the live events space,” said Ed Hill, VP of Beatport Media Group.

The event will be held exclusively for Liverpool locals on Thursday, August 12 from 5.30pm to 10pm.

Free tickets are available, but they must be claimed online. To purchase tickets, go to this link.